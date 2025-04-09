Thunder vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
Well, the Phoenix Suns’ season is all but over, as they sit three games back of the No. 10 seed in the West with three to play.
Phoenix was blown out in a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, and with Kevin Durant (ankle) banged up, it’s hard to see the Suns finishing on a miracle run to make the play-in.
Now, the Suns host the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are also playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.
OKC has been playing its starters despite locking up the No. 1 seed in the West, and it did so in Tuesday’s win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, OKC may consider resting some players on a back-to-back with the playoffs less than two weeks away.
Here’s a look at how oddsmakers are viewing this game, as well as my prediction and favorite prop for Wednesday night.
Thunder vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -10 (-105)
- Suns +10 (-115)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -425
- Suns: +330
Total
- 226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Thunder vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma
- Thunder record: 65-14
- Suns record: 35-44
Thunder vs. Suns Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Thunder vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 25.5 Points (-110)
If he plays on Wednesday, Devin Booker is worth a look in the prop market since he’s been on a scoring rampage with Durant out.
Booker did finish with just 21 points in the loss to Golden State on Tuesday, but prior to that, he had scored 39, 37, and 40 points in three games in a row while attempting at least 29 shots in each game.
Booker is averaging 25.8 points per game this season, so bettors aren’t asking too much of him in this market with the Suns guard potentially getting increased usage once again on Wednesday.
Thunder vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
There’s a chance that Thunder end up sitting players on the second night of a back-to-back, and they have the No. 1 defense in the NBA this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see them shut down a defeated Suns roster.
Phoenix failed to reach 100 points against Golden State on Tuesday night, and it ranks just 21st in the NBA in offensive rating over its last 10 games.
With so many players up in the air for this matchup, I’ll bet on a lower-scoring game on Wednesday.
Pick: UNDER 226.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.