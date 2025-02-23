Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
For the third time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, and these squads have split the first two meetings.
The last matchup was right before the All-Star break where the Wolves upset the Thunder despite not having Mike Conley, Donte DiVincenzo, and Julius Randle. Tonight, the Wolves won’t have Randle, DiVincenzo, and Rudy Gobert.
OKC only has 10 losses all season long, but the Wolves have played it tough, losing by eight in OKC before winning by 15 at home.
Still, the Wolves are set as massive underdogs in this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction on Sunday.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -8.5 (-112)
- Timberwolves +8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -375
- Timberwolves: +295
Total
- 228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Thunder vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Thunder record: 45-10
- Timberwolves record: 31-26
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Nikola Topic – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Julius Randle – out
- Rudy Gobert – out
- Donte DiVincenzo – out
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Chet Holmgren OVER 2.5 Blocks (+105)
Chet Holmgren has only played a handful of games since returning from his hip injury, but he’s picked up 14 blocks in those four contests, clearing 2.5 blocks in three of those games.
He only had two blocks against the Wolves in their meeting, but Holmgren is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA and has seen his minutes rise as he’s gotten his legs under him. I love him at this number on Sunday.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Naz Reid OVER 27.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Naz Reid is one of my favorite prop targets on Sunday night:
Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle are out for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, and Naz Reid should be in line for a huge game in their place.
Before the All-Star break, Reid had 27 points and 14 rebounds in a win over the Thunder, and he’s picked up over 27.5 points and rebounds in six of nine games since entering the starting lineup with Randle out.
Over that nine-game stretch, Reid is averaging 19.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 15.9 shots per game. He has a terrific floor when it comes to this prop as the primary center for the Wolves on Sunday night.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Minnesota is a tricky matchup for the Thunder, and it showed that before the All-Star break, holding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to just 6-for-21 shooting from the field.
The Wolves, like the Thunder, have an elite defense this season, and it’s allowed them to hang around in games as underdogs.
The Wolves have a ton of length on the wing to throw at OKC, and to their credit, they have kept both meetings between these squads this season within eight points.
I am worried about the loss of Gobert on Sunday, but the Wolves have gone 2-1-1 against the spread in four games as home underdogs.
This spread has actually moved in the Wolves' favor (from +9 earlier in the day), and I agree with the movement.
I’ll take the points tonight.
Pick: Timberwolves +8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.