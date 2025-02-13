Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 13
The Minnesota Timberwolves squandered a chance to pick up a game on other Western Conference play-in tournament teams, losing as home favorites to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, even though the Bucks didn’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard active for the game.
Now, Minnesota is set as a massive underdog on Thursday night against the Western Conference’s top team – the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC nearly suffered a terrible loss at home against the Miami Heat, but it rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Miami 32-8, to pull out a 14-point point win. After Chet Holmgren sat out for rest on Wednesday, it seems likely that he’ll play on the second night of a back-to-back ahead of the All-Star break.
The Thunder are 8.5 games up on the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and they can extend that lead to nine games with a win tonight.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bets and my prediction for this divisional matchup.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -8 (-112)
- Timberwolves +8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -325
- Timberwolves: +260
Total
- 222 (Over -112/Under -108)
Thunder vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 13
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Thunder record: 44-9
- Timberwolves record: 30-25
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
SGA is coming off a 32-point game against Miami on Wednesday night, and he’s picked up 32 or more points in seven of his last 11 games, averaging 36.8 points per game.
Earlier this season, SGA had 40 points against this Minnesota team, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Wolves look on the second night of a back-to-back since Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle (out), Donte DiVincenzo (out) and Mike Conley have all been on the injury report recently.
SGA, who is averaging 32.6 points per game, is a must bet with his prop number this low.
Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Prop Bet
- Rudy Gobert OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125)
Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game, but this is a good matchup for him. The Thunder rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 21st in rebounding percentage this season.
Gobert has picked up at least 11 boards in five of his last seven games, averaging 12.4 boards per game in that stretch.
Even if Holmgren suits up, Gobert should control the glass on Thursday.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Earlier this season, these teams combined for just 218 points, and they have two of the best defenses in the NBA.
Oklahoma City enters Thursday’s contest ranking No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating and scoring defense while the Timberwolves are sixth in defensive rating and fifth in scoring defense.
Minnesota mustered just 101 points on Wednesday night with Randle, DiVincenzo and Conley out, and I expect it to struggle a bit offensively against this elite Thunder defense – especially if Chet Holmgren is back.
The UNDER is just 3-5 in the Wolves’ games that are the second night of a back-to-back, but it’s 5-4-1 for OKC in that spot.
This matchup isn’t so much about the trends but rather how these two teams operate. They both are elite half-court defenses, and the Wolves love to slow the game down, ranking 25th in the NBA in pace.
I’ll gladly go UNDER on Thursday night.
Pick: UNDER 222 (-108 at DraftKings)
