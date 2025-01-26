Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Donovan Clingan, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)
Sunday’s NBA action features a standalone game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers at 6 p.m. EST – the third meeting between these teams in the 2024-25 season.
Oklahoma City is a massive 14-point favorite, but should bettors look elsewhere when betting on this contest?
I think so.
There are a ton of player prop angles to look at, including an interesting prop for Blazers rookie center Donovan Clingan since Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of my favorite props for this matchup.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
- Donovan Clingan OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Anfernee Simons OVER 6.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
- Cason Wallace OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-115)
This could be a big game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as OKC has some more shots to go around with Lu Dort (knee) sitting out.
SGA has 32 or more points in 14 of his 24 games since Dec. 1, averaging 33.7 points per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field in that stretch. SGA has fallen short of this prop in both of his games against Portland, but he was limited to just 28 minutes in the blowout win over them in early November.
I’ll back the star guard – and MVP favorite – to stay hot on Sunday.
Donovan Clingan OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120)
Clingan should have an expanded role on Sunday with Ayton out, and he’s thrived when the former No. 1 overall pick sits this season.
Clingan is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game in 10 games without Ayton this season, putting up 13 boards on Jan. 24 and 10 boards on Jan. 11. In fact, Clingan has at least nine boards in six of the 10 games that Ayton has missed (and he’s played) in the 2024-25 campaign.
This is a great matchup for Clingan on the glass, as OKC ranks 27th in rebounding percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game. Even with Isaiah Hartenstein back for the Thunder, Clingan should have a huge game on the glass in this one.
Anfernee Simons OVER 6.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
In his lone matchup with OKC this season, Anfernee Simons finished with four rebounds and six assists, easily clearing this prop.
The Thunder allow the third-fewest assists per game in the NBA, but Simons enters this matchup averaging 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game (7.6 combined) in the 2024-25 season.
The Portland guard has at least seven rebounds and assists in 10 of his last 15 games (since Dec. 26). He’s averaging 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game over that stretch.
Cason Wallace OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+140)
If you’re thinking about taking a plus-money prop in this game, there could be some value on second-year guard Cason Wallace.
Wallace has taken a step back as a shooter – hitting just 34.1 percent of his 3s this season – but he should be in line for a bigger role with Dort out on Sunday. Wallace has already been a starter for 29 of his 43 games this season, and I expect him to see an uptick in offensive usage with Dort sitting.
Over the last nine games for OKC, Wallace has four with multiple made 3s, hitting 1.4 per game while shooting 52.0 percent from beyond the arc. Asking him to hit just two shots from deep – against a Portland team that is 26th in opponent 3-point percentage – isn’t crazy.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.