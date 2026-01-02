Thunder vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder got back on track to end 2025 with three straight wins, including a 124-95 victory over Portland as -16 favorites. They now head into Golden State to take on the Warriors, who have won two straight and five of their last six games to get over .500.
The Thunder have already won the first two meetings of the season, covering as -8.5 and -11 favorites in November and December.
The oddsmakers have the Thunder as road favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder -8.5 (-115)
- Warriors +8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -360
- Warriors: +285
Total
- 229.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Thunder vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 2
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, FDSN OK, NBCSBA, SN
- Thunder record: 29-5
- Warriors record: 18-16
Thunder vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Brooks Barnhizer – out
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
Warriors Injury Report
- LJ Cryer – out
- Seth Curry – out
- Stephen Curry – questionable
- Draymond Green – out
- Al Horford – probable
- Trayce Jackson-Davis – probable
- Malevy Leons – out
- De’Anthony Melton – questionable
Thunder vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
Jalen Williams has been dishing the rock with regularity over the past few weeks. The Thunder guard has at least six assists in each of his last five games, and at least five in 12 of his last 15 contests.
Williams is now up to 5.6 assists per game on the season, which is a slight improvement over his 5.1 last year and 4.5 the season prior.
The guard only played in one of the two meetings against Golden State thus far, racking up six assists last month on the road.
Thunder vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
It appears that the Thunder are locked back in after suffering three of their five losses on the season in a week, and four of five in less than two weeks. They won each of their last three games by double digits, including 25 and 29 over the 76ers and Trail Blazers.
The Warriors are coming back home after a road trip, but despite their recent success, the Thunder are a different beast.
Oklahoma City already has two double-digit wins over the Warriors this season. It should get a third tonight.
Pick: Thunder -8.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.