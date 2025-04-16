Tigers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 16
The Milwaukee Brewers bounced back from a 9-1 to loss on Monday to shut out the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.
Milwaukee has rebounded nicely after a terrible start to the season against the New York Yankees, and it’s favored at home in this series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
Jose Quintana will get the ball for the second time this season for Milwaukee against Detroit’s Keider Montero, who is making his 2025 debut.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s rubber match between the Tigers and Brewers.
Tigers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-175)
- Brewers -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Tigers: +120
- Brewers: -142
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Tigers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Keider Montero (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Jose Quintana (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Tigers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 16
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Tigers record: 10-7
- Brewers record: 9-9
Tigers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Quintana UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-165)
Even though the Tigers strikeout over nine times per game this season – ranking in the bottom five in MLB – I’m not buying Quintana at this number.
The veteran lefty hasn’t averaged over 10 K’s per nine innings in several seasons, and he struck out just two batters in seven innings in his first outing of 2025. Quintana punched out 135 batters in just over 170 innings last season, and he may not work deep enough into this game to record six punchouts. The Detroit offense (12th in OPS in 2025) has been solid enough for me to fade Quintana with his prop line juiced to 5.5.
Tigers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
This season, Detroit has been one of the better teams in baseball on the run line, going 11-6 while the Brewers are one of the worst, going just 7-11.
Milwaukee’s bullpen is a major concern on a nightly basis, as it ranks 28th in ERA (5.60) through 18 games. Now, I actually think the Brewers may have the advantage when it comes to starting pitching in this game, but will it be enough to win by two or more?
Quintana tossed seven scoreless innings in his first start of the season, but this isn’t the easiest matchup, as the Tigers are 12th in MLB in OPS so far this season. Milwaukee, on the other hand, is just 20th.
Montero is making his 2025 debut after an up-and-down 2024 season where he tossed a shutout but also posted a 4.76 ERA overall in 19 appearances (16 starts).
Ultimately, I have a hard time backing this Milwaukee bullpen to hold a lead, and I think the Tigers continue their strong run on the run line on Wednesday.
Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-175 at DraftKings)
