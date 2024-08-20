Tigers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (How to Bet Total)
The Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers begin their three-game series on Tuesday night in Chicago.
The Tigers have yet to announce a starter for this game, and with Javier Assad on the mound for the Cubs, this could be a battle of the bullpens.
Shockingly, these teams are both 61-64 on the season, making this about as even of a matchup as you’ll find in August.
Let's dive into the odds, key players to watch and more for Tuesday night’s interleague matchup.
Tigers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-170)
- Cubs -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Tigers: +124
- Cubs: –148
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: TBD
- Chicago: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19 ERA)
Tigers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Marquee Sports Network
- Tigers record: 61-64
- Cubs record: 61-64
Tigers vs. Cubs Key Players to Watch
Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene: Fresh off the injured list, Riley Greene is the player to watch in this Detroit offense. He’s hitting .261 with 17 homers and 51 runs batted in this season, arguably the most consistent player for the Tigers all season long.
Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad: This is the 23rd appearance of the season for Assad, and the Cubbies are 12-10 in his first 22 outings. Even though he has yet to clear five innings this month, Assad has a solid bullpen (3.62 ERA) backing him up. Can he keep the Cubs in the mix early on at home?
Tigers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Both the Cubs and Tigers are in the bottom 10 in Major League Baseball in OPS this season, and I actually trust both of these bullpens to slow them down.
Assad hasn’t pitched deep into games all season long, but the Cubbies actually have a better bullpen than the Tigers, who have a 3.93 bullpen ERA in 2024.
The UNDER is 34-27-1 in the Cubs’ home games, and Chicago is the No. 3 UNDER team in the league this season.
Don’t expect a ton of offense tonight.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
