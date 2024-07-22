Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 22 (Bet Detroit to Lead Early)
The Detroit Tigers are looking to make a push in the AL Central, winning seven of their last 10 games to move to just two games under .500 on the season.
They’ll look to keep that going as road favorites against the first-place Cleveland Guardians, who have dropped seven of 10 but still lead the AL Central by five games.
Cleveland is one win away from 60 on the season, but should bettors trust it to grab a win at home against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this divisional matchup.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+142)
- Guardians +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -125
- Guardians: +105
Total
- 7 (Over -120/Under +100)
Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.41 ERA)
- Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (3-7, 5.02 ERA)
Tigers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 22
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Detroit
- Tigers record: 49-51
- Guardians record: 59-39
Tigers vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal: One of the best pitchers in baseball this season, Skubal has been rumored to be on the trade block ahead of the deadline, but the Tigers aren’t completely out of the playoff race in the AL. Skubal hasn’t allowed more than four earned runs in a single start, posting a FIP of 2.56 to support his 2.41 ERA.
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: If there’s one Guardians hitter to watch tonight, it’s Jose Ramirez, who has been great against Skubal in his career, going 7-for-17 with two doubles and a triple. Can he continue that hot hitting tonight?
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Cleveland is one of the best home teams in MLB, going 31-13 straight up there in 2024.
So, I don’t necessarily love the idea of fading the Guardians for the whole game, but I am going to fade them early on.
Carlos Carrasco has struggled in 2024, posting a 5.02 ERA, and he’s given up 14 home runs in 17 appearances. That sets up well for the Tigers, who are just 24th in the league in OPS and need a spark to get them going in this game.
Better yet, Skubal should keep the Tigers in this one, as he’s been lights out pretty much all season long. We have to lay a higher price to take Detroit to win the first five innings, but I trust Skubal way more than Carrasco.
Bet the Tigers early before the bullpens take over.
Pick: Tigers First 5 Innings Moneyline (-160)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.