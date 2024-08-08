Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 8
The Seattle Mariners mid-season slump didn't stop on Wednesday as the team was out-classed by AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.
However, Seattle will send out buding stra Bryan Woo on Thursday to stop the bleeding, who has been fantastic when healthy this season. Can Woo, who sports some of the best metrics in the sport, including a near-2.00 ERA and 2% walk rate, shut down a limited Tigers lineup?
Here's our betting preview for the Thursday night matchup in Seattle.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tigers vs. Mariners Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Tigers: +1.5 (-125)
- Mariners: -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline
- Tigers: +172
- Mariners: -205
Total: 7 (Over -120/Under -102)
Tigers vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 8
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit
- Tigers Record: 55-60
- Mariners Record: 59-56
Tigers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
Detroit Tigers: TBD
Seattle Mariners: Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.08 ERA)
Tigers vs. Mariners Key Players to Watch
Detroit Tigers
Matt Vierling: Vierling continued his fine form on Wednesday in the Tigers’ 6-2 win against the Mariners. He hit 3-for-5 with a run batted in, adding to his strong stretch. The Detroit third baseman is hitting .288 since the All-Star break, but it hasn’t translated into a lot of counting stats with only two other RBI’s.
Seattle Mariners
Randy Arozarena: The trade deadline acquisition has been playing great for the Mariners, hitting .297 with a home run in 10 games for his new club.
Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Bryan Woo has struggled to stay healthy this season, but when he is on the mound he has been electric, posting a 2.08 ERA with a relatively fair xERA of 2.40. He is walking less than three percent of batters, 99th percentile in the bigs, which is crucial against a Tigers team that is bottom five in batting average.
If Woo doesn’t allow much contact and few free bases, I’m happy to take the home favorite.
PICK: Mariners -1.5 (+104)
