Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 8

MLB betting preview, prediction and best bets for Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on Thursday, August 8.

Reed Wallach

Aug 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners mid-season slump didn't stop on Wednesday as the team was out-classed by AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.

However, Seattle will send out buding stra Bryan Woo on Thursday to stop the bleeding, who has been fantastic when healthy this season. Can Woo, who sports some of the best metrics in the sport, including a near-2.00 ERA and 2% walk rate, shut down a limited Tigers lineup?

Here's our betting preview for the Thursday night matchup in Seattle.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds, Spread and Total

Run Line

  • Tigers: +1.5 (-125)
  • Mariners: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

  • Tigers: +172
  • Mariners: -205

Total: 7 (Over -120/Under -102)

Tigers vs. Mariners How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, August 8
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit
  • Tigers Record: 55-60
  • Mariners Record: 59-56

Tigers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Detroit Tigers: TBD

Seattle Mariners: Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.08 ERA)

Tigers vs. Mariners Key Players to Watch

Detroit Tigers

Matt Vierling: Vierling continued his fine form on Wednesday in the Tigers’ 6-2 win against the Mariners. He hit 3-for-5 with a run batted in, adding to his strong stretch. The Detroit third baseman is hitting .288 since the All-Star break, but it hasn’t translated into a lot of counting stats with only two other RBI’s. 

Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena: The trade deadline acquisition has been playing great for the Mariners, hitting .297 with a home run in 10 games for his new club. 

Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Bryan Woo has struggled to stay healthy this season, but when he is on the mound he has been electric, posting a 2.08 ERA with a relatively fair xERA of 2.40. He is walking less than three percent of batters, 99th percentile in the bigs, which is crucial against a Tigers team that is bottom five in batting average. 

If Woo doesn’t allow much contact and few free bases, I’m happy to take the home favorite. 

PICK: Mariners -1.5 (+104)

