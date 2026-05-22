Tigers vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 22

The good news for the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles is that one of them is guaranteed to win when they meet up for a three-game set this weekend. It starts on Friday night on Apple TV.

The Tigers have lost six straight, including a four-game sweep at the hands of the Guardians. The Orioles haven’t been much better as they lost five of six games on their road trip, including a sweep in Tampa Bay this week.

Detroit won five of six meetings against Baltimore last season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Orioles on Friday, May 22.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-175)

Orioles -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Tigers +119

Orioles -143

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tigers vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-5, 5.77 ERA)

Orioles: Chris Bassitt (3-3, 5.44 ERA)

Jack Flaherty has struggled this season, but he did put in a strong start last time out. He allowed four runs on five hits in six innings against the Jays. This came after lasting just 3.2 innings on 97 pitches against the Mets.

Chris Bassitt has been hit or miss this season for the O’s. He’s allowed four runs or more in three of his last four starts, but threw 6.2 one-run innings against the Astros in between.

Tigers vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Tigers record: 20-31

Orioles record: 29-21

Tigers vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Bassitt UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+112)

Chris Bassitt has only 30 strikeouts in 43 innings this season. He’s had a few games where he was able to rack up the punchouts, but largely, he’s struggled in that department this year.

The righthander has gone UNDER 4.5 strikeouts in seven of nine starts this season, including two of his last three outings. He doesn’t usually pitch deep into games, which limits his ceiling as well.

Tigers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

The Tigers might be the worst team in the league right now. They’ve scored 10 runs during their six-game losing streak, and have 21 runs during a 1-10 stretch.

The Orioles are 21-29 overall this season, but Baltimore has been solid at home at 12-12.

Neither starting pitcher gives me much confidence, but the Orioles have at least scored a handful of runs in recent games. I’ll take Baltimore to bounce back at home.

Pick: Orioles -143

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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