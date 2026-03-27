Tigers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Detroit Tigers got off the mark with an 8-2 win in San Diego on Thursday night. They put up four runs in the first inning and never looked back to start the season 1-0.

Framber Valdez will make his Tigers debut and follow Tarik Skubal in the Detroit rotation, with Michael King opposing him for San Diego.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Padres on Friday, March 27.

Tigers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+162)

Padres +1.5 (-198)

Moneyline

Tigers +104

Padres -126

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Tigers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Framber Valdez (13-11, 3.66 ERA in 2025)

Padres: Michael King (5-3, 3.44 ERA in 2025)

Tigers vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): DSN, SDPA

Tigers record: 1-0

Padres record: 0-1

Tigers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Xander Bogaerts OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-111)

Xander Bogaerts started the season strong with two hits, including an RBI double, on Thursday.

He hit in the two hole between Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in that one, and he should be back there tonight against another southpaw. The veteran shortstop is 4 for 14 with a double against Valdez in his career.

Bogaerts has been much better vs. LHP (.302 average, .840 OPS) than vs. RHP (.282, .781) in his career, and that continued last season. He also hit .272 at home and .254 on the road last year.

Tigers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Nick Pivetta didn’t give the Padres much of a chance yesterday, walking in a run to start off a four-run first inning for Detroit. I don’t see King doing that again tonight.

San Diego was an impressive 52-29 at home last season, while Detroit went 41-40 on the road despite finishing 87-75.

I’ll back the Padres to get their first win of the season on Friday night.

Pick: Padres moneyline (-126)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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