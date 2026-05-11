Timberwolves Remain Disrespected in NBA Finals Odds After Game 4 Win Over Spurs

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a massive win on Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs, evening their best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

Minnesota now heads on the road for Game 5 on Tuesday night as it seeks a third straight appearance in the Western Conference Finals. Despite the Wolve's history -- and their impressive win in Game 4 -- oddsmakers aren't giving them any respect in the odds to win the Finals.

The Wolves are +6500 to win the title at DraftKings, which is good for the second-worst odds amongst teams that are left in the playoffs. Only the Los Angeles Lakers (+50000) have worse odds, and they're down 3-0 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota has proven that it can make deep playoff runs with this core, and it already stole Game 1 of this series in San Antonio. After upsetting Denver in the first round as a No. 6 seed, Minnesota remains undervalued -- and a little disrespected -- in the odds to win the title.

For example, the Spurs are +400 to win the title (second in the odds) even though this series is tied heading into Game 5.

The argument in the Spurs' favor is that Victor Wembanyama should be available the rest of the series after he was ejected in Game 2 for a Flagrant 2 foul on Naz Reid. Wemby's absence certainy hurt the Spurs on Sunday night, and it opened the door for the Wolves to make this a best-of-three series starting on Tuesday night.

Status alert: Victor Wembanyama has been ejected Sunday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/G02YylonQE — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 11, 2026

While Minnesota is facing an uphill battle to win the Finals since it would need to get through San Antonio and Oklahoma City just to get to make it there, it's shocking that the Cleveland Cavaliers (+4500) have much better odds than the Wolves despite being down 2-1 in their second-round series. Cleveland is just 5-5 in the playoffs and has not looked like a title contender at all through 10 games.

If Minnesota pulls off an upset in Game 5, it should move up quite a bit in this market. Oddsmakers aren't expecting that to happen, setting the Wolves as 9.5-point underdogs in Game 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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