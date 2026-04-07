Timberwolves Remain Massive Favorites vs. Pacers Despite Anthony Edwards Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has appeared in just two of the team's last 10 games due to a knee injury and an illness, and he's been ruled out on the front end of a back-to-back on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Minnesota has dropped three games in a row and is still in need of a win to clinch a top-six spot in the Western Conference. However, the team is managing Edwards' knee injury ahead of the playoffs after is caused him to miss six games in a row in late March.

Since returning, Edwards has played in two of four games (he missed one due to the flu) and has not played in more than 27 minutes in either matchup. Despite that, oddsmakers at DraftKings still have the Wolves at +5000 to win the NBA Finals, and the best betting sites have set the Wolves as massive favorites on Tuesday.

Minnesota is a 12.5-point road favorite against the tanking Pacers, so Edwards' injury hasn't tanked the Timberwolves' odds in this game. Still, he's dealing with an issue that could linger into the playoffs. Edwards is dealing with patellofemoral pain syndrome, which is also referred to as “runner’s knee." Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has dealt with the same injury this season, and he just returned from a prolonged 27-game absence. So, depending upon the severity of Edwards' issue, he could experience pain or discomfort for as the Wolves gear up for the postseason.

"[Minnesota head coach Chris] Finch indicated that the Wolves are navigating a similarly unpredictable path with Edwards," The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski recently wrote. "Like Curry, there is nothing structurally wrong with Edwards’ knee. Doctors have told him he is cleared to play when he feels well enough to go. But on the tougher days, the pain can be significant."

After facing Indiana on Tuesday, Minnesota has games against Orlando (Wednesday), Houston (Friday) and New Orleans (Sunday) to close out the regular season. The Timberwolves have a three-game cushion for the No. 6 seed in the West, but they are also three games back of the No. 5-seeded Rockets.

It'll be interesting to see if Edwards is able to play on Wednesday after he missed Sunday's loss to Charlotte due to his knee injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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