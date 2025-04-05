SI

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, April 5

Iain MacMillan

The Timberwolves are massive favorites against the 76ers on Saturday night.
The Timberwolves are massive favorites against the 76ers on Saturday night.
The offseason can't come quick enough for the Philadelphia 76ers. Tonight, they're set as massive underdogs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are fighting to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

The T-Wolves are riding a four-game win streak and are in a great spot to extend that to five tonight.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet tonight's game.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Timberwolves -16 (-112)
  • 76ers +16 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Timberwolves -1350
  • 76ers +800

Total

  • 224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Timberwolves vs. 76ers How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, April 5
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center
  • How to Watch (TV): NBC 10
  • Timberwolves record: 45-32
  • 76ers record: 23-54

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

  • Terrence Shannon Jr., G - Out

76ers Injury Report

  • Kyle Lowry, PG - Out
  • Kelly Oubre Jr., SG - Out
  • Tyrese Maxey, PG - Out For Season
  • Andre Drummond, C - Out
  • Joel Embiid, C - Out For Season

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Best Prop Bet

The 76ers have been the worst rebounding team this season, grabbing just 47.3% of available boards. That could lead to players like Julius Randle having a big performance on the glass tonight. He has recorded 8+ rebounds in three straight games.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

There's no way I can justify a bet on the 76ers in this spot against a team that's desperate for wins in the final stretch of the season.

Minnesota ranks sixth in the NBA in three-point shot rate with 45.6% of its shots coming from beyond the arc. Tonight, the Timberwolves get to face one of the worst perimeter defenses in the league. The 76ers allow teams to shoot 38.0% from beyond the arc, with only the Kings (38.4%) ranking worse. Over their last three games, Philadelphia has allowed teams to shoot 45.0% from three-point land.

Minnesota is going to be able to attack the perimeter and run away with the win tonight.

Pick: Timberwolves -16 (-112) via DraftKings

