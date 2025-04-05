Timberwolves vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, April 5
The offseason can't come quick enough for the Philadelphia 76ers. Tonight, they're set as massive underdogs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are fighting to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
The T-Wolves are riding a four-game win streak and are in a great spot to extend that to five tonight.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet tonight's game.
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -16 (-112)
- 76ers +16 (-108)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves -1350
- 76ers +800
Total
- 224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Timberwolves vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC 10
- Timberwolves record: 45-32
- 76ers record: 23-54
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Terrence Shannon Jr., G - Out
76ers Injury Report
- Kyle Lowry, PG - Out
- Kelly Oubre Jr., SG - Out
- Tyrese Maxey, PG - Out For Season
- Andre Drummond, C - Out
- Joel Embiid, C - Out For Season
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Best Prop Bet
- Julius Randle OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-115) via DraftKings
The 76ers have been the worst rebounding team this season, grabbing just 47.3% of available boards. That could lead to players like Julius Randle having a big performance on the glass tonight. He has recorded 8+ rebounds in three straight games.
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
There's no way I can justify a bet on the 76ers in this spot against a team that's desperate for wins in the final stretch of the season.
Minnesota ranks sixth in the NBA in three-point shot rate with 45.6% of its shots coming from beyond the arc. Tonight, the Timberwolves get to face one of the worst perimeter defenses in the league. The 76ers allow teams to shoot 38.0% from beyond the arc, with only the Kings (38.4%) ranking worse. Over their last three games, Philadelphia has allowed teams to shoot 45.0% from three-point land.
Minnesota is going to be able to attack the perimeter and run away with the win tonight.
Pick: Timberwolves -16 (-112) via DraftKings
