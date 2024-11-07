Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Nov. 7
The Chicago Bulls have a tough back-to-back that concludes on Thursday, as they’ll host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Chicago lost by 20 to the Dallas Mavericks – the defending Western Conference champions – on Wednesday night, and the NBA schedule makers have them playing the Western Conference runner up – Minnesota – tonight.
Not ideal.
Zach LaVine (thigh) sat out last night, leaving the Bulls with less offense than usual in the loss to Dallas.
Minnesota, on the other hand, has not played since Monday and is set as an eight-point favorite in this matchup. The Wolves are just 1-2 straight up on the road, but can they beat a Bulls team that is widely expected to end up in the lottery mix this season?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, injuries, players to watch and more for Thursday’s contest.
Timberwolves vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -8 (-108)
- Bulls +8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -325
- Bulls: +260
Total
- 228 (Over -112/Under -108)
Timberwolves vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, NBA TV
- Timberwolves record: 4-3
- Bulls record: 3-5
Timberwolves vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Jaylen Clark – out
- Leonard Miller – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Daishen Nix – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Chicago did not have Zach LaVine (thigh) or Lonzo Ball (wrist) in Wednesday’s loss against the Dallas Mavericks.
Timberwolves vs. Bulls Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Timberwolves
Julius Randle: Following a trade to the Wolves this offseason, Randle has been extremely efficient, averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from 3. While the 3-point shooting may regress, Randle has fit in nicely alongside Anthony Edwards in this Wolves offense.
Chicago Bulls
Coby White: If LaVine sits against on Thursday, Coby White will likely be relied on for more scoring in this matchup. The former lottery pick had a career year in the 2024-25 season, but he’s been up and down this season, scoring just eight points in Wednesday’s loss. White had three games with 10 or fewer points and five with 20 or more. The Bulls need the latter if they want to pull off an upset tonight.
Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams has been great against the spread (Minnesota is 2-5, Chicago is 3-5) this season, so I’m looking to total for my best bet on Thursday night.
If LaVine sits again, the Bulls could be in trouble offensively.
Overall, they rank just 28th in the league in offensive rating and 20th in effective field goal percentage. The Wolves are the far superior offensive team (No. 2 in eFG%, No. 12 in offensive rating), but I’m not sold on them sending this game over the total.
Minnesota is also the No. 12 defense in the league, and it has gone under 227.5 combined points in four of their seven games – including two of their three road games.
The Bulls do come into this game No. 1 in the league in pace – not ideal for an under – but they scored just 99 points on Wednesday without LaVine.
On the second night of a back-to-back, I’m not sold on Chicago putting up a huge number against a Minnesota team (22nd in pace) that doesn’t mind slowing the game down and defending at a high level.
Pick: UNDER 227.5 (-108)
