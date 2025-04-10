Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 10
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are one game back of the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings heading into Thursday’s game on TNT.
Memphis has won the first two meetings between the teams this season, and it could clinch a spot above the Wolves with a win since it would have the tiebreaker and a two-game lead with just two to play.
Minnesota would love to avoid the play-in tournament, but it’s likely going to need to win out and get some help to do so with the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets ahead of it in the standings.
Oddsmakers have the Timberwolves favored by two points in this matchup in Memphis.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -2 (-110)
- Grizzlies +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -122
- Grizzlies: +102
Total
- 231 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 10
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Timberwolves record: 46-33
- Grizzlies record: 47-32
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- None to report
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Jaylen Wells – out
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach Edey OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+100)
Ever since the Grizzlies fired Taylor Jenkins, Edey is playing a lot more and he’s thriving on the glass.
The rookie center is averaging 17.3 rebounds per game over his last four games, and this is a good matchup for him, as he’ll face Rudy Gobert. That should lead to the Grizzlies using for a ton of minutes, and even though Gobert is a great rebounder, Edey has the size advantage on him.
This prop line is too low if the rookie reached 30-plus minutes on Thursday.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Timberwolves are the team to trust in this Western Conference battle:
This is a huge game for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, as Memphis (the No. 6 seed) holds a one-game lead on the Timberwolves in the standings.
What’s even more important is that the Grizzlies have already won two matchups between these squads, meaning they have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
However, I’m not buying Memphis as a small underdog at home on Thursday. Yes, the Grizzlies have won three in a row, but they have won just one game (April 5 against the Detroit Pistons) against a team over .500 since Feb. 2. That’s a shocking stat, and it just goes to show how far this team has fallen from earlier in the campaign.
On top of that, Memphis is just 2-5 against the spread as a home underdog and ranks 20th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games. The Wolves, on the other hand, are 11th in net rating over that stretch.
I’m buying Minnesota to pick up a much-needed road win after Tuesday’s collapse against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Pick: Timberwolves Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)
