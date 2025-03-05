Timberwolves vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
The Minnesota Timberwolves have ripped off two straight wins and are now half a game off the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, which would get them out of the play-in tournament.
They're in a great spot to rip off a third straight win on Wednesday night when they take on the lowly Charlotte Hornets, who have lost seven straight and are now 14-46 on the year.
Let's dive into the odds, a couple of prop bets, and my prediction for Timberwolves vs. Hornets.
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -9.5 (-105)
- Hornets +9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves -375
- Hornets +290
Total
- 223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network North
- Timberwolves Record: 34-29
- Hornets Record: 14-46
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Injury Report
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rudy Gobert, C - Game Time Decision
Hornets Injury Report
- Jusuf Nurkic, C - Game Time Decision
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards UNDER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (+105) via BetMGM
One of the few things the Charlotte Hornets do well is defend the perimeter. The Hornets rank fourth in the NBA in opponent three point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 34.7% from beyond the arc. Anthony Edwards has been kept to fewer than three three-point field goals in three of the Timberwolves' last four games, so I'm more than willing to bet on him staying under this number again.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- LaMelo Ball UNDER 6.5 Assists (-125) via BetMGM
LaMelo ball averaged just 6.0 assists per game in February and then just 5.0 assists per game through the first five days of March, which is down significantly from the first few months of the season. Now, he has to face a Timberwolves team that allows the fourth fewest assists per game at 24.5.
Timberwolves vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
When Orlando is healthy, the Hornets are a better team than their record indicates. Their biggest weakness this season has been their shooting, ranking dead last in the NBA effective field goal percentage, but their defense has been solid, ranking 14th in defensive efficiency.
The biggest thing working in their favor tonight is their perimeter defense, which ranks fourth in the NBA. That will play a big role against a Timberwolves team that ranks fourth in the Association in three-point shot rate. 45.6% of their shots come from beyond the arc.
If the Hornets can keep the Timberwolves' deep ball in check, they can cover the spread as home underdogs.
Pick: Hornets +9.5 (-115) via BetMGM
