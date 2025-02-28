Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 28
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Anthony Edwards on Friday night, but they're still favored against the lowly Utah Jazz, who have the worst record in the Western Conference.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know bet this game, including my prediction.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -4.5 (-110)
- Jazz +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves -185
- Jazz +150
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 28
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel SN North Extra
- Timberwolves Record: 32-28
- Jazz Record: 14-44
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Injury Report
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
- Julius Randle, PF - Out
- Rudy Gobert, C - Out
- Anthony Edwards, SG - Out
- Jesse Edwards, C - Out
Utah Jazz Injury Report
- Lauri Markkanen, PF - Out
- Jordan Clarkson, PG - Game Time Decision
- John Collins, PF - Game Time Decision
- Collin Sexton, PG - Game Time Decision
- Taylor Hendricks, F - OFS
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mike Conley OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-136) via FanDuel
Utah has struggled to defend the perimeter lately. The Jazz already rank 18th in opponent three-point field goal percentage (36.0%), and that has been even worse over their last three games at 37.4%. Mike Conley has made 2+ three-pointers in three straight games, and I'm willing to bet he hits that mark again.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Collier UNDER 10.5 Points (-117) via Caesars
Isaiah Collier has reached 11+ points just once in his last four games as he's started to dish the rock more than shoot it himself. Now, he has to face one of the better defensive teams in the country, ranking seventh in defensive efficiency. I think he'll have another sub-par performance tonight.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting a side tonight with the amount of injuries both teams are suffering from, I'm going to bet the total and take the UNDER. Minnesota continues to be a toptop-10 10 defensive team in the NBA all season.
Both teams also rank in the bottom half of the league in possessions per game. The Jazz rank 17th at 102.6, and the Timberwolves rank 25th at 101.2.
With both teams playing at a slow pace while also playing strong defense on their own side of the court, I'm going to take the UNDER in this Western Conference duel.
Pick: UNDER 225.5 (-110) via BetMGM
