Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Opening Night
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to break a streak of seven straight losses on opening night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday to begin the 2024-25 NBA season.
There are a ton of storylines in this matchup, starting with the Lakers and the father-son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James.
At some point over the first few weeks of the season, the duo will play in a game together – a historic moment in NBA history.
LeBron is going to turn 40 during the 2024-25 season, and yet he’s coming off another impressive season where he played more than 70 games. Can he get the Lakers back into the playoffs under new head coach J.J. Redick?
Outside of hiring Redick and drafting Dalton Knecht, the Lakers didn’t change much about their roster in the offseason. So, they’ll be relying on a lot of internal improvement – and better coaching – to make a jump in the Western Conference.
As for Minnesota, it shipped out Karl-Anthony Towns a month before the season for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, a shocking move for a team that is fresh off of a Western Conference Finals berth.
The Wolves enter Tuesday’s matchup as slight favorites on the road, but can they extend the Lakers’ losing streak on opening night?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, injuries, and my prediction for Lakers-Timberwolves.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -1.5 (-112)
- Lakers +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -122
- Lakers: +102
Total
- 223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Timberwolves record: 0-0
- Lakers record: 0-0
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Naz Reid – questionable
Lakers Injury Report
- Christian Koloko – questionable
- Christian Wood – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards: A rising star – and arguably a top-10 player in the NBA, Edwards led the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals last season, averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. If Edwards continues his ascent to stardom, the Wolves should be right back in the mix atop the West this season.
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James: How does he do it? James is going to turn 40 years old in the 2024-25 season, but he’s coming off an Olympic MVP and a season where he shot the best percentage of his career from beyond the arc. Not only that, but James is teaming up with his son, Bronny, in the 2024-25 season.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Personally, I love the Towns trade from Minnesota’s perspective, as it got deeper after losing Kyle Anderson in free agency this offseason.
DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are two elite bench pieces for any team, and the addition of Randle is intriguing.
He may not be the shooter that Towns is, but he’s a better creator that could take some ball-handling pressure away from Anthony Edwards. Does that set up Edwards and some of Minnesota’s shooters for more open looks?
It remains to be seen, but these Wolves have plenty of elite wings on defense and a loaded backcourt with Ant, DiVincenzo, Mike Conley, and first-round pick Rob Dillingham.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are running things back and hoping that LeBron and Anthony Davis stay healthy – like they did last season – for an entire campaign.
I think Redick will introduce some interesting offensive concepts for the Lakers, but I’m not sold on them winning this game.
Minnesota should be a better defensive team again this season, and the Lakers are relying on too many of the same role players who weren’t good enough for them to finish higher than seventh in the 2023-24 season.
I’ll take the Wolves to extend Los Angeles’ losing streak on Tuesday.
Pick: Timberwolves Moneyline (-122)
