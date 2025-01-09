Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 9
Could All-Star forward Paolo Banchero return on Thursday night?
Banchero has been out for months with an oblique injury, but he’s listed as questionable on Thursday night and is expected to return to the lineup either tonight or tomorrow.
That’s great news for the Magic, as they are already without Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota has taken a step back after making the Western Conference Finals last season, sitting in the No. 8 seed with a 19-17 record. Still, the Wolves enter this matchup on a two-game winning streak, and they’re set as road favorites in Orlando.
These two squads are two of the best defenses in the NBA, and that’s reflected in the total being all the way down at 200.5 points.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Thursday.
Timberwolves vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -5.5 (-108)
- Magic +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -218
- Magic: +180
Total
- 200.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Timberwolves vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Timberwolves record: 19-17
- Magic record: 22-16
Timberwolves vs. Magic Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – questionable
- Moe Wagner – out
- Franz Wagner – out
- Gary Harris – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Mac McClung – out
Timberwolves vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Rudy Gobert UNDER 9.5 Points (-130)
Another night, another chance to fade Rudy Gobert.
This is a brutal matchup for Gobert, as the Magic have one of the five best defenses in the NBA and are elite at protecting the paint. Orlando is allowing just 44.7 points per game in the paint this season – the third-fewest in the NBA.
Gobert comes into this matchup averaging just 10.0 points per game, and he’s failed to score 10 or more points in five straight matchups. Overall, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year only has 17 games (out of 36) where he’s been in double figures this season.
In a game with an extremely low total (200.5), he’s a must-fade against one of the best defenses in the NBA.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 17.5 Points (-120)
Banchero may or may not play in this game, and he likely will have some kind of minutes restriction after missing so much time with an oblique injury.
Still, how can we not bet on him at this number with Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Moritz Wagner all out tonight?
Paolo is averaging 29.0 points per game across five matchups this season, and even if he is on a minutes limit, I expect him to handle as many touches as possible for an Orlando team desperate for a boost on offense. The Magic enter this game with the No. 27 offensive rating in the NBA.
Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The total for this game keeps falling down, going from 203 to 200.5 this morning.
While these teams are No. 2 (Orlando) and No. 7 (Minnesota) in defensive rating, this may be an overreaction, especially if Banchero ends up suiting up on Thursday.
The Magic have been without their four leading scorers as of late, yet they’ve still cleared 200.5 points in six of their last 10 games. Banchero’s status could move this total up a few points if he’s ruled in, so I don’t mind grabbing this at the low number of 200.5.
The Wolves are an elite defense, but they’ve also cleared 200.5 points in each of their last 11 games.
I don’t expect this game to hit the 120s or anything crazy, but I’m going to zig while everyone else appears to zagging and pushing this total down to one of the lowest of the season.
Pick: OVER 200.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.