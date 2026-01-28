Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28
The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a five-game skid on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, and they did not have Anthony Edwards in that game (which was the second night of a back-to-back).
Now, the Wolves are set as road … on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, who are quietly making a push for a play-in spot in the West – even with Anthony Davis (hand) out.
The Mavs have won six of their last 10 games to jump the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 11 seed, and they’re just a few games back of the No. 10 spot entering Wednesday’s contest. It may be better long term for Dallas to get a high pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but it already may have too many wins to make that a reality.
So, Cooper Flagg and company are a bit of a frisky matchup for the Timberwolves, as they’re two games over .500 at home.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s Western Conference clash.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Timberwolves -6.5 (-112)
- Mavericks +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -250
- Mavericks: +205
Total
- 228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Timberwolves record: 28-19
- Mavs record: 19-27
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Leonard Miller – questionable
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
- Enrique Freeman – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Cooper Flagg – questionable
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Ryan Nembhard – probable
- Moussa Cisse – questionable
- Miles Kelly – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cooper Flagg OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-107)
Flagg enters this game averaging 6.4 rebounds per night, but he's grabbed seven or more boards in seven of his 10 games this month.
Overall, Flagg is averaging 12.1 rebound chances per game, although that has climbed slightly to 12.6 per game in the month of January.
This is a tough matchup for the No. 1 overall pick, as the Timberwolves are fifth in the NBA in rebound percentage and ninth in opponent rebounds per game. However, if Flagg plays, he's shown an ability to consistently get on the glass no matter the matchup. Over his last 15 games, the rookie has at least six rebounds in 12 of them.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Since both Edwards and Flagg are questionable in this matchup, bettors may want to wait for the final injury reports before wagering on this game.
Still, I have a hard time trusting the Wolves to cover this number on the road, especially since they just snapped a five-game skid where they lost to some pretty shaky opponents.
Minnesota is just 6-9 against the spread as a road favorite this season while Dallas is 11-4 against the spread as a home dog. The Mavs have struggled on the road, but they are 6-4 overall in their last 10 games and two games over .500 (14-12) at home.
I don’t know if Dallas can pull off an upset, especially with Flagg’s status in question, but it should be able to keep this game within two possessions.
Pick: Mavericks +6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
