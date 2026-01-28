Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28

The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a five-game skid on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, and they did not have Anthony Edwards in that game (which was the second night of a back-to-back).

Now, the Wolves are set as road … on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, who are quietly making a push for a play-in spot in the West – even with Anthony Davis (hand) out.

The Mavs have won six of their last 10 games to jump the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 11 seed, and they’re just a few games back of the No. 10 spot entering Wednesday’s contest. It may be better long term for Dallas to get a high pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but it already may have too many wins to make that a reality.

So, Cooper Flagg and company are a bit of a frisky matchup for the Timberwolves, as they’re two games over .500 at home.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s Western Conference clash.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Timberwolves -6.5 (-112)

Mavericks +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: -250

Mavericks: +205

Total

228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Timberwolves record: 28-19

Mavs record: 19-27

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – questionable

Leonard Miller – questionable

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Terrence Shannon Jr. – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Mavericks Injury Report

Anthony Davis – out

Dante Exum – out

Kyrie Irving – out

Cooper Flagg – questionable

Dereck Lively II – out

Ryan Nembhard – probable

Moussa Cisse – questionable

Miles Kelly – questionable

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-107)

Flagg enters this game averaging 6.4 rebounds per night, but he's grabbed seven or more boards in seven of his 10 games this month.

Overall, Flagg is averaging 12.1 rebound chances per game, although that has climbed slightly to 12.6 per game in the month of January.

This is a tough matchup for the No. 1 overall pick, as the Timberwolves are fifth in the NBA in rebound percentage and ninth in opponent rebounds per game. However, if Flagg plays, he's shown an ability to consistently get on the glass no matter the matchup. Over his last 15 games, the rookie has at least six rebounds in 12 of them.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

Since both Edwards and Flagg are questionable in this matchup, bettors may want to wait for the final injury reports before wagering on this game.

Still, I have a hard time trusting the Wolves to cover this number on the road, especially since they just snapped a five-game skid where they lost to some pretty shaky opponents.

Minnesota is just 6-9 against the spread as a road favorite this season while Dallas is 11-4 against the spread as a home dog. The Mavs have struggled on the road, but they are 6-4 overall in their last 10 games and two games over .500 (14-12) at home.

I don’t know if Dallas can pull off an upset, especially with Flagg’s status in question, but it should be able to keep this game within two possessions.

Pick: Mavericks +6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

