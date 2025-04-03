Timberwolves vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves have jumped up into the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and they’ll look to build on their chances of avoiding the play-in tournament on Thursday night.
Anthony Edwards and the Wolves are heavily favored on Thursday against the tanking Brooklyn Nets. Minnesota played a wild game on Tuesday night, beating the Denver Nuggets in double overtime behind 34 points from Edwards, 26 from Julius Randle and 26 from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Brooklyn, which has won just seven of its last 10 games, has won back-to-back games against the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, hurting it in the odds to land a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Can Brooklyn play spoiler tonight as a massive home underdog?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my game prediction for this contest.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -13 (-112)
- Nets +13 (-108)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -850
- Nets: +575
Total
- 215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network North
- Timberwolves record: 44-32
- Nets record: 25-51
Timberwolves vs. Nets Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
Nets Injury Report
- Noah Clowney – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- D’Angelo Russell – probable
- Ziaire Williams – out
- Jalen Wilson – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
This season, Anthony Edwards is taking over 10 shots from beyond the arc per game for the Timberwolves, making him a great bet in this market off volume alone.
Edwards is shooting 39.4 percent from 3, and he’s coming off a 5-for-15 game from deep against the Denver Nuggets. In fact, Edwards has cleared this prop in four of his last six games and is averaging 10.3 3-pointers attempted per game since March 1.
Even though Brooklyn has done a solid job defending against the 3 this season – top-10 in opponent 3s made per game – Ant takes too many of them to pass him up at this number. He’s averaging 4.0 made 3s per game this season.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Timberwolves are the team to back in this contest:
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won three games in a row to jump into the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and they have a very winnable matchup on Thursday night against the tanking Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn has dropped seven of its last 10 games (it has won two in a row), and it’s sitting several players on Thursday, including Cam Thomas (out for the season), Cameron Johnson, Noah Clowney and Day’Ron Sharpe.
Brooklyn is under .500 against the spread as a home underdog this season, and I think it’ll struggle against a Minnesota team that is 20-17 ATS on the road. The Timberwolves are also fifth in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games – the Nets clock in at just 25th.
With Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo back from suspensions on Thursday, the Wolves should roll in this matchup.
Pick: Timberwolves -13 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
