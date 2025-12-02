Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 2
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a much-needed win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, and they’ll look to stay in the win column as road favorites on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, falling to just 3-18 in the 2025-26 season. The Pelicans have some interesting young pieces, but their move to trade their first-round pick for the 2026 NBA Draft has aged terribly, as the team ranks 28th in the league in net rating through 21 games.
This is the first meeting between these teams this season, and Minnesota would love to get a stress-free win after it blew a couple of close games last week to Phoenix and Sacramento.
The Wolves don’t have a ton of room for error in a loaded Western Conference if they want to avoid the play-in tournament.
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference clash on Tuesday.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -10.5 (-105)
- Pelicans +10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -470
- Pelicans: +360
Total
- 234.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Timberwolves record: 12-8
- Pelicans record: 3-18
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Enrique Freeman – available
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Jordan Hawkins – questionable
- Karlo Matkovic – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Trey Murphy III – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Jordan Poole – out
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards OVER 29.5 Points (-113)
Edwards has 30 or more points in five games in a row and 10 of his 16 games this season heading into Tuesday’s matchup.
Edwards has pushed his season average to 28.9 points per game, and it’s even better when you take out the game he injured his hamstring in the first quarter in earlier this season.
The star guard should have a huge day against a New Orleans team that is 28th in the league in defensive rating and down its No. 1 perimeter defender in Herb Jones.
Edwards is taking nearly 20 shots per game and shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Timberwolves have not played great as of late and are only 4-6 against the spread on the road, but I have to back them in this matchup.
New Orleans is one of the worst teams in the NBA, ranking in the bottom five in offensive, defensive and net rating, and it could be down multiple key pieces with Herb Jones out and Trey Murphy III questionable for this game.
New Orleans is just 4-5-1 against the spread as a home underdog this season, while posting an average scoring margin of -10.9 points in those games.
A healthy Minnesota team should be able to run away with this matchup.
Pick: Timberwolves -10.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
