Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 7
The New Orleans Pelicans have won back-to-back games and could have reinforcements on the way after an injury-riddled start to the 2024-25 season.
Star Zion Williams – currently sidelined by a hamstring injury – could return this week, and he’s been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While it’s not a guarantee that the former No. 1 overall pick will play, it is a positive sign for a New Orleans team in desperate need of some help on the offensive end.
The Pelicans enter tonight’s game with the No. 28 offensive rating in the NBA, and they’ll also be down Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Trey Murphy III (ankle) in this matchup.
Minnesota is playing the second night of a back-to-back after it knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. The Wolves are just 1-3 against the spread this season on the second night of a back-to-back, but they’re favored on the road in this matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -5.5 (-108)
- Pelicans +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -218
- Pelicans: +180
Total
- 220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, Bally Sports New Orleans
- Timberwolves record: 18-17
- Pelicans record: 7-29
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
- Zion Williamson – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – questionable
- Karlo Matkovic – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Rudy Gobert UNDER 10.5 Points (-110)
I’m going back to the well with the UNDER for Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert after he scored just eight points on Monday.
Gobert has fewer than 10 points in five of his last six games, and he only has 14 games (out of 35) where he’s put up 11 or more. Now, New Orleans is 29th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game, but Gobert doesn’t attempt enough shots for me to trust him in this prop right now.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- CJ McCollum UNDER 24.5 Points (-120)
CJ McCollum is red hot right now, clearing 24.5 points in four of his last five games, including a 50-point game against Washington.
Now, McCollum has a tough matchup with Minnesota’s No. 8 defense, and the Wolves rank in the top half in the NBA in points per game allowed to guards. While CJ has done well over the last few games, he’s still averaging way fewer points per game this season (22.8) than this prop is asking of him.
I’ll go UNDER.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Pelicans have a terrible defense, which makes it tough to bet an UNDER, but I’m going to because of how strong the Wolves profile as an UNDER team.
Not only has Minnesota hit the UNDER in more than half of its games, but the Wolves rank 26th in the NBA in pace, eighth in defensive rating, and fifth in opponent points per game.
Minnesota may be able to score at will against New Orleans, but are we sure a Pelicans team down Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III will be able to do the same? I’m not sold on it.
Minnesota’s offense has also struggled all season – 21st in offensive rating – and the Pels are one of the worst offenses in the NBA due to all of their injuries.
I’ll bet on a low-scoring affair on the second night of a back-to-back for the Wolves.
Pick: UNDER 220.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
