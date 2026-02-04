Timberwolves vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been an active team heading towards the trade deadline, as they may end up being a suitor for two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite that, the Wolves have a key matchup on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, who are looking to earn a top-four spot in the East this season.

Minnesota is coming off a bad road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, but oddsmakers have set it as a road favorite in this matchup.

Toronto is 14-11 this season, but oddsmakers aren’t giving it much respect in the Eastern Conference with the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers all ranked well ahead of them in the Eastern Conference futures market.

Can Anthony Edwards and company pick up a road win after falling to 14-12 with Monday’s loss?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this showdown on Feb. 4.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves -2.5 (-108)

Raptors +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: -142

Raptors: +120

Total

227.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Timberwolves vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Timberwolves record: 31-20

Raptors record: 30-21

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Mike Conley – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Anthony Edwards – questionable

Julius Randle – questionable

Terrence Shannon Jr. – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

A.J. Lawson – out

Jakobb Poeltl – out

Alijah Martin – out

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-163)

In today’s best prop bets for SI Betting , I broke down why Edwards is a great target at this number:

The betting market has cooled a bit on Anthony Edwards as a 3-point shooter even though he's knocking down 3.4 shots per game from deep on 8.4 attempts (40.7 percent).

Edwards' 3-point prop has come down to 2.5 on multiple instances over the last month, and I'll continue to take the OVER when it does. The star guard has cleared this line in three of his last four games and 27 of his 41 games overall this season.

The Raptors are a solid 3-point defense, ranking No. 2 in the league in opponent 3s made per game, but Edwards is simply attempting too many 3s to pass up at this number. He has just six games all season with less than six 3-point attempts, which gives him a solid floor on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

I’m betting the UNDER in this matchup, as the Raptors have been one of the best UNDER teams in the NBA, going 30-21 this season.

These teams are both in the top seven in the NBA in defensive rating (Toronto is fifth, Minnesota is seventh), and the Raptors rank 21st in the league in pace.

While Toronto doesn’t have a ton of 3-point shooting, it does have rangy wing defenders that could give Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle (both questionable) some trouble in this matchup.

The Wolves have struggled on the road this season, going 8-10 against the spread as road favorites, so I’d much rather bet the total in this matchup, especially since Toronto is just 24th in the league in points per game.

The Raptors also rank in the top-10 in the league in opponent points per game (112.2) in the 2025-26 campaign.

Pick: UNDER 227.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

