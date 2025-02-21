Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 21
Two playoff-caliber teams in the Western Conference face off on ESPN on Friday night, as the Houston Rockets host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Houston struggled going into the All-Star break, but it still holds the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and a 3.5-game lead over Minnesota in the standings.
Minnesota has been banged up (Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle are both out), but the the Wolves have found a way to stay afloat with some really solid play from role players like Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and others.
Houston will get a key player back in action tonight, as Jabari Smith Jr. is returning from a lengthy absence due to a broken bone in his hand.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s Western Conference battle.
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +3.5 (-110)
- Rockets -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +140
- Rockets: -166
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 21
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Timberwolves record: 31-25
- Rockets record: 34-21
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Mike Conley – questionable
- Julius Randle – out
- Donte DiVincenzo – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Rudy Gobert – questionable
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Cody Zeller – out
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Anthony Edwards is averaging 4.2 made 3s per game on 10.1 attempts, and I think he could be in line for a huge game against Houston.
The Rockets are No. 2 in the league in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game, but Edwards dropped five 3-pointers on them (on 12 attempts) back on Feb. 6. Ant is taking a ton of 3s with DiVincenzo and Randle out, averaging 4.8 makes and 13.3 attempts in his six games this month.
If Ant keeps taking double-digit shot attempts from beyond the arc, this line is just too low.
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Green OVER 3.5 Assists (-125)
Jalen Green has cleared 3.5 assists in six of his last eight games without Fred VanVleet, and he did pick up five dimes against the Timberwolves back on Feb. 6.
While the Rockets guard is averaging just 3.0 assists per game, he has been forced to take on a bigger playmaking role with the Rockets’ point guard sidelined.
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
I love the Timberwolves in this game if Anthony Edwards is able to suit up.
Minnesota closed out things before the All-Star break with a huge win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it’s just 0.5 games out of the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
Houston struggled going into the break, losing seven of its last 10 games, and the Rockets are in danger of slipping back into the play-in tournament territory if they don’t turn things around over the second half of the season.
While Jabari Smith Jr. is back, Houston is still without guard Fred VanVleet, and he’s been one of their driving forces to success. The Rockets are just 4-6 when FVV sits, and they’ve also struggled when favored at home (9-12 against the spread).
Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread as road underdog, and both of these teams are in the top six in the league in defensive rating.
Even though Minnesota is down several players, I think it’ll be able to hang around on Friday night.
Pick: Timberwolves +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
