Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5 Odds Suggest Victor Wembanyama Won't Be Suspended for Flagrant 2

UPDATE: Victor Wembanyama will not be suspended for Game 5, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

There will be no further discipline for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama after he was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid in Minnesota on Sunday night, sources tell ESPN. No suspension, no fine. Wembanyama will play in Game 5 against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/GOGCbIcbQP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2026

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals after he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid.

Status alert: Victor Wembanyama has been ejected Sunday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/G02YylonQE — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 11, 2026

The Spurs went on to lose Game 4 without Wembanyama, and it is possible that he could face further discipline from the league. That will be decided at some point on Monday, as the Spurs and Timberwolves are set to face off in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News it seems unlikely that Wembanyama will face a suspension for his actions in Game 4. The odds for Game 5 say the same.

From conversations with various people who have a better idea of how these things work than I do:



It sounds highly unlikely Victor Wembanyama will face suspension from tonight's flagrant-2.



League will review tomorrow. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) May 11, 2026

San Antonio is a 9.5-point favorite at home in the odds at DraftKings -- the same number that the Spurs were favored by in Games 1 and 2 at home. San Antonio went 1-1 in those games, losing Game 1 by two points before picking up a 133-95 win in Game 2.

If Wembanyama were suspended, this spread would likely move several points. For example, in the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio was a 1.5-point favorite on the road in Game 3 with Wemby (concussion) out of the lineup. Then, when he returned in Game 4, the Spurs were favored by 5.5 points.

So, it's reasonable to say that the All-NBA center is worth at least three points -- if not more -- to the spread. This postseason, Wemby is averaging 19.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3.

Those numbers are extremely impressive when one considers that Wemby left Game 2 of the first round in the first half with a concussion and was ejected in the first half on Sunday night. So, he's still averaging about 20 and 10 despite playing less than 15 minutes in two of his eight playoff games.

San Antonio is looking to take a 3-2 series lead over the Wolves on Tuesday night. Minnesota has made three straight Western Conference Finals appearances, and it's already won two road games (one against Denver and one against San Antonio) during this playoff run.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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