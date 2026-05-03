Timberwolves vs. Spurs Opening Odds for Game 1 (San Antonio Opens as Massive Favorite)

Game 1 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs is set for Monday night, and oddsmakers are expecting Victor Wembanyama and company to roll to a win.

The Spurs are 14.5-point favorites against a Minnesota team that has weathered several key injuries so far this postseason, upsetting the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Minnesota lost Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) for the season in Game 4, and Anthony Edwards was injured right before halftime in this matchup, suffering a hyperextended knee. Edwards is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury, making it an uphill battle for him to return early in this series.

Then, the Wolves ruled out breakout star Ayo Dosunmu for Game 6 with a calf injury, and yet they still beat Denver. So, Minnesota is a frisky underdog against a young Spurs team that comes into Game 1 after a long stretch off of days.

The Spurs lost one game in the first round against Portland after Victor Wembanyama suffered a concussion, but the MVP candidate returned and put up some huge numbers to lead the Spurs to a first-round win in five games.

Does San Antonio’s lack of experience matter against such an injured Wolves team?

It doesn’t appear it’ll be a problem in Game 1.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total for Game 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +14.5 (-110)

Spurs -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: +650

Spurs: -1000

Total

217.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Timberwolves aren’t getting much respect in Game 1, especially with Edwards likely out of the lineup with his knee injury.

The Spurs are favored by 14.5 points, which is more than they closed at in any game against Portland. At home, San Antonio was favored by either 11.5 or 12.5 points in every game against the Blazers.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 1 Preview

The Timberwolves are extremely short-handed and Dosunmu’s calf injury throws another wrench in an already ravaged guard rotation.

However, Minnesota has a ton of playoff experience on the roster and it just shut down a Denver offense that was No. 1 in the NBA during the regular season. So, it’s not insane to think that the Wolves can hang around with this young Spurs team in Game 1.

San Antonio fell behind in Games 3 and 4 against Portland (Game 4 with Wemby in the lineup), and certainly has some questions with the shooting of players like Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

Rudy Gobert made things very tough on Nikola Jokic in the first round, and Jaden McDaniels has emerged as a breakout star in the NBA Playoffs, dropping 32 points in Game 6 against Denver while locking up Jamal Murray, who shot 4-of-17 from the field.

San Antonio is a better team than Denver – it finished the regular season with a much better net rating – but the Wolves can’t be completely counted out as underdogs. It’s an uphill battle for them to win this series – depending upon Ant’s status – but I think 14.5 points is a few too many to give the Spurs, even at home.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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