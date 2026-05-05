Timberwolves vs. Spurs Opening Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 2 (San Antonio Favored to Even Series)

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 on Wednesday, May 6.

Anthony Edwards played through pain just eight nights after suffering a deep bone bruise to help the Timberwolves upset the Spurs on the road. Despite his limited minutes, Edwards put up 18 points on 8 of 13 shooting as Minnesota held on for a 104-102 win in Game 1.

Can Edwards and the Timberwolves take it to the Spurs again in Game 2?

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, May 6.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +9.5 (-110)

Spurs -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Timberwolves +285

Spurs -360

Total

215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The oddsmakers are giving the Timberwolves a fighting chance after their Game 1 win. They closed as +11.5 underdogs and now open two points lower at +9.5.

San Antonio’s -360 moneyline odds gives it a 78.26% chance of winning Game 2 to even the series.

San Antonio Favored to Even Series in Game 2

No one expected Anthony Edwards to return for Game 1 of this series. There was some hope that he’d be back at some point during the series, but he toughed it out to help his team to victory in Game 1.

Now, however, the Spurs know exactly what to expect from Edwards and the Timberwolves. They’ll be better prepared for Minnesota’s offensive attack as they look to avoid losing two straight games – something they haven’t done since January 11 and 13 in Minnesota and Oklahoma City.

The Spurs are no strangers to home losses in these playoffs. They lost Game 2 to the Trail Blazers 106-103 in the first round as -10.5 favorites. San Antonio then bounced back with a 120-108 road victory in Game 3 and never looked back as they eliminated the Blazers in five games.

The Timberwolves also won a road game in the first round, beating the Nuggets 119-114 in Game 2, the first of three straight wins for Minnesota. But they then lost Game 5 in Denver by a final score of 125-113.

This spread still seems a bit too long for two teams that have played close games all season long. The biggest margin of victory in the regular season was in the Timberwolves’ 125-112 home win back on November 30.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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