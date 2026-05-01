Timberwolves vs. Spurs Opening Series Odds (San Antonio Favored to Sweep With Anthony Edwards Injured)

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a massive upset against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, but things will get even tougher against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Spurs are -2000 favorites to win this series, and they’re coming off a 4-1 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. The Spurs won 62 games in the regular season and were a top-three team in offensive, defensive and net rating.

With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) up in the air for this series (Oh, and Donte DiVincenzo is out with an Achilles tear), the Timberwolves are facing an uphill battle to make their third straight Western Conference Finals.

During the regular season, these teams met three times, twice with Wemby in the lineup. They split the two meetings that Wembanyama played in, though both games were decided by three or fewer points.

The Wolves will need their defense to lead the way in this series, but will they find enough offense to hang around until Edwards can return?

Let’s take a look at the opening series odds, including the series spread, total games and correct score for this Western Conference playoff matchup.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Series Odds

Timberwolves: +950

Spurs: -2000

The Spurs are massive favorites in this series with Edwards’ status unclear, and they won in five games against Portland after being set at a similar price in the first round. Wembanyama’s concussion made things a little shakier than Spurs bettors would have liked in the first round, and oddsmakers clearly aren’t worried about San Antonio’s lack of playoff experience in this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Series Correct Score

Spurs in 4: +130

Spurs in 5: +200

Spurs in 6: +550

Spurs in 7: +750

Timberwolves in 7: +2200

Timberwolves in 6: +2500

Timberwolves in 5: +5000

Timberwolves in 4: +17000

San Antonio is favored to pull off a sweep in this series. The Timberwolves’ most likely outcome to win is in seven games, which is set at +2200 (and implied probability of 4.35 percent). San Antonio is clearly favored to win in four or five games, as the odds jump to +550 for the Wolves to force a Game 6 and lose.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Series Spread

Spurs -2.5 (-270)

Timberwolves +2.5 (+220)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Series Total Games

5.5 (Over +230/Under -290)

Oddsmakers are expecting this series to be down in five games or less, setting the UNDER at -290 – which is good for an implied probability of 74.36 percent.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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