Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping a road trip can help them shake off a blowout home loss to the 76ers over the weekend. That 135-108 loss ended a three-game winning streak for Minnesota.

They’ll be facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers, who held the Suns to just 77 points on Saturday after the Nuggets dropped 157 points on them on Thursday night.

Minnesota has won the first two meetings this season, including 133-109 on February 11.

The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as road favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves -6.5 (-118)

Trail Blazers +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: -265

Trail Blazers: +215

Total

236.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Timberwolves record: 35-23

Trail Blazers record: 28-30

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Enrique Freeman – out

Naz Reid – questionable

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – out

Damian Lillard – out

Caleb Love – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Hansen Yang – out

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

The Trail Blazers are still easing Scoot Henderson back into action after he missed the first 51 games of the season due to a hamstring injury. He’s played at nearly exactly his career pace through six games, averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per contest.

Henderson saw his minutes restriction lifted last game in Phoenix. However, he scored just 11 points on 4 of 14 shooting (1 of 6 from deep) with 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Minnesota has struggled against point guards, so tread lightly, but I’m fading Henderson until he shows consistency this season.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

The Timberwolves are on an upswing overall recently, but that hasn’t necessarily translated to covering the spread. They’ve only covered twice in their last eight games, but that was a 133-109 win against these Trail Blazers.

Portland will now be at home, though, where the Blazers are 17-13 ATS and 12-8 ATS as home underdogs. Furthermore, Portland is 6-4 ATS when the spread was between +4 and +7, while Minnesota is 5-6 ATS when favored in that range.

I’ll back the Blazers to cover at home, and an upset win could be in the cards if they have another strong defensive effort.

Pick: Blazers +6.5 (-102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.