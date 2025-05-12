Timberwolves vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Target Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle)
The Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a deficit in the fourth quarter in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead on the Golden State Warriors, and Julius Randle (triple-double in Game 3) was a big reason why.
Now, I’m looking to back Randle – who has been terrific in the playoffs this season – in the prop market for Game 4 in Golden State.
The Warriors have struggled on offenses in this series, scoring less than 100 points in every game, but I do think there are a couple of players worth targeting in the prop market for Monday’s matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of the props for this Game 4 in the Western Conference semifinals.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Warriors
- Jimmy Butler OVER 26.5 Points (-125)
- Julius Randle OVER 19.5 Points (-105)
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-135)
Jimmy Butler OVER 26.5 Points (-125)
Warriors star Jimmy Butler has fallen short of this prop line in two of his three games in this series, but he went off in Game 3, scoring 33 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the field.
Butler also took nine free throws in the loss – a series-high for him – which really raises his floor in this market. Golden State doesn’t have anyone else – outside of Jonathan Kuminga – that it can rely on to create shots, and Kuminga has been in and out of the rotation in the playoffs as it is.
I’d be surprised if Butler doesn’t take on a major scoring workload again in Game 4, especially since he has multiple other games with 27 or more points in these playoffs.
Julius Randle OVER 19.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Julius Randle is one of my favorite prop targets on Monday:
The playoff demons are gone for Julius Randle, as he’s averaging 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this postseason while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3.
Randle has been an issue for a Golden State team that lacks rim protection, as he’s scored 24 points in back-to-back games, attempting 17 and 23 shots in those matchups.
The usage has been pretty steady for Randle as the No. 2 option behind Anthony Edwards, as he’s averaging 16.3 shots per game.
This number is too low for the Wolves star, as he’s scored at least 20 points in six of his eight games this postseason.
Brandin Podziemski OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-135)
Brandin Podziemski has not shot the ball well in this series – 6-for-26 from the field – but his rebounding has remained a constant.
Podz has picked up six or more rebounds in every game in this series, and he’s cleared 5.5 boards in half of his playoff games.
A great rebounder for his size, Podziemski is averaging 10.6 rebound chances per night, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.
He’s going to play big minutes with Curry out of the lineup, so I’ll back the Warriors guard to keep himself active in this aspect of the game.
