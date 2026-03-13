Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 13

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors each enter Friday night’s matchup on three-game losing streaks.

Minnesota won five in a row prior to a home loss to the Magic and back-to-back losses in Los Angeles, and the Warriors’ only win in their last six games was an upset victory in Houston last week.

These two teams split a back-to-back in Minnesota in January, with the Warriors winning 111-85, then the Timberwolves returning the favor in a 108-83 decision.

The oddsmakers have the Warriors as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves -6.5 (-105)

Warriors +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Timberwolves -238

Warriors +195

Total

224.5 (Over -111/Under -120)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, NBCSBA

Timberwolves record: 40-26

Warriors record: 32-33

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Joan Beringer – Out

Ayo Dosunmu – Questionable

Enrique Freeman – Out

Zyon Pullin – Out

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler – Out

Stephen Curry – Out

De’Anthony Melton – Questionable

Moses Moody – Out

Quinten Post – Questionable

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Naz Reid has gone cold from downtown. The Minnesota center is just 5 of 28 (17.9%) from deep since making 2 of 3 threes on February 24.

Things won’t get easier for Reid on the road against a Warriors team that doesn’t allow much from deep. Golden State allows just 12.7 three pointers per game, including 0.8 to centers. Both of those marks are top-10 in the league.

I’ll fade Reid against a strong defense at these plus odds.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

I’m not confident in either of these teams tonight, so I have to look to the OVER. The Warriors have gone OVER in each of their last two games and in five of their last seven contests.

Golden State is now 38-27 to the OVER overall, and 21-12 at home. Minnesota trends that way on the road as well, at 20-12 despite an overall 31-35 record for the OVER.

Both of these teams have been allowing a lot of points recently, and I expect that to continue tonight.

Pick: OVER 224.5 (-111)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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