Timberwolves vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 4
The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a 10-point win on the road against the Miami Heat on Saturday night, and now they have the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.
Washington has turned things around as of late, winning six of its last 10 games to jump the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings.
Still, Washington is a massive underdog at home in this matchup with Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and others expected to play in this matchup.
Minnesota has gone just 1-3 against the spread on the second night of back-to-back, but can it cover against this Washington squad?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -11.5 (-105)
- Wizards +11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -520
- Wizards: +390
Total
- 237.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Timberwolves vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Timberwolves record: 22-13
- Wizards record: 9-24
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Joan Beringer – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
- Enrique Freeman – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Kyshawn George – out
- Tristan Vukcevic – available
- Cam Whitmore – out
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-173)
Donte DiVincenzo is shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers per game heading into Sunday’s matchup.
I’m buying the Timberwolves sharpshooter in this game, as the Wizards are just 27th in the league in opponent 3s made per game. DiVincenzo is taking 8.0 3-pointers per game this season, which is up from the 2024-25 season.
He’s worth a look in what could be a high-scoring affair on Sunday.
Timberwolves vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Washington has gone just 6-7 against the spread as a home underdog this season, but it has played much better as of late, posting a net rating of +0.4 in its last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are just 5-8 against the spread as road favorites and 1-3 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
While I think Minnesota wins this game, this could be a spot to back Washington, which has posted an average scoring margin of -9.0 as a home underdog this season.
The Timberwolves have the No. 8 net rating in their last 10 games (+2.4), but I’m buying this recent surge by Washington to keep this within 11 points on Sunday.
Pick: Wizards +11.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
