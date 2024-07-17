Titans 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Tennessee Has Little Chance of Making Postseason)
After a disappointing 2023 season, the Tennessee Titans are starting a new era in 2024. Mike Vrabel is out as head coach and in comes Brian Callahan, who formally worked as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.
What should our expectations be for the Titans in the first year under Callahan? If you listen to the oddsmakers, your expectations should be extremely low.
Let's take a look at what they're setting they're chances at to make the playoffs this upcoming season.
Tennessee Titans Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Yes +440
- No -650
Titans Likely Won't be a Playoff Team This Season
The Titans' odds to make the playoffs this season are set at +440, which gives them an implied probability of just 18.52%. A $100 bet would win a staggering profit of $440 if they're able to pull off the improbable feat.
Only the Denver Broncos (+820) and New England Patriots (+920) have worse odds to make the playoffs in the AFC.
To be fair to the Titans and their fans, they've had a solid offseason. They signed wide receiver, Calvin Ridley to help give Will Levis an additional weapon. They've also beefed up their defense by acquiring CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB L'Jarius Sneed, and LB Kenneth Murray.
The Titans could end up being a team that surprises some people in 2024, but will they make the playoffs? That's going to be a stretch considering how strong the AFC is, including their division. The AFC South used to be a joke, but with the new-look Texans, Colts, and a feisty Jaguars team, It's going to be tough for Tennessee to make it out of the division and secure a spot in the playoffs.
Finally, the Titans have the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL this season based on their opponent's projected win totals.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.