Titans vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (How to Bet Caleb Williams’ Debut)
The Chicago Bears have an exciting new era beginning on Sunday, as No. 1 overall pick and highly touted prospect Caleb Williams will make his regular season debut against the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans appear to be in a bit of a rebuild around second-year quarterback Will Levis, as they brought in a new coaching staff in the offseason.
Both of these teams got their young quarterbacks some new weapons – Chicago traded for Keenan Allen, drafted Rome Odunze, signed D’Andre Swift and gave DJ Moore a massive extension while the Titans signed Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard (they also let Derrick Henry walk).
This should be a fun matchup in Week 1, but oddsmakers have the Bears favored at home, something we only saw four times in the 2023 season.
In this article, I’m attempting to use the latest odds to predict the final score, and hopefully that can help you guide your bet on a side for this matchup!
Titans vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Titans +3.5 (-110)
- Bears -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans: +150
- Bears: -180
Total
- 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Based on these odds, Vegas is expecting a relatively normal scoring game with a total in the mid-40s.
The Bears, who were solid as home favorites (2-1-1 against the spread) last season, are projected to win this game by more than a field goal in Caleb Williams’ debut. The moneyline odds show that the Bears have an implied probability of 64.29 percent to win on Sunday.
Titans vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
Sports Illustrated’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has the Titans winning this game outright, explaining that Titans has a sneaky good offseason in his Road to 272 bets:
Even if you think the Bears are going to have a good 2024 campaign, you have to admit there's a strong chance they're slow out of the gates. Having a new, rookie quarterback is one thing, but having almost every important player on the offense being a new member of the team is a whole other thing. Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze were all either on other teams last season, or in college. It's going to take them a while to fully understand the Bears' scheme and learn to gel with each other.
Meanwhile, the Titans quietly had one of the best offseasons in football. They acquired L'Jarius Sneed from the Chiefs, signed Chidobe Awuzie, and added Lloyd Cushenberry and Calvin Ridley on offense. They may surprise some opponents this season and they're my favorite upset pick for the opening week of action.
While I certainly value Iain’s opinion, I am worried about the Titans on the road.
Last season, Tennessee was just 2-5 against the spread as a road underdog, and Levis didn’t do enough in his rookie season for me to truly believe in him pulling off this upset.
Levis was 3-6 as a starter, but he was just 1-4 on the road. Tennessee may be able to keep this game closer than some expect, and I do like that we get the hook here with the 3.5.
Based on the total, this should be a game in the low 20s, something I’d expect with Williams making his NFL debut. Maybe he lights it up right away, but there’s a chance there will be some growing pains.
Final score prediction: Bears 23, Titans 17
