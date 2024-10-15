Titans vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a Monday Night Football victory against the New York Jets to snap their losing streak to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Now, they welcome the Tennessee Titans to town and oddsmakers are all over the Bills in this one. The Titans are coming off a tough loss to the Colts, but their defense remains one of the better units in the league.
Do the Titans have any hope of pulling off an upset?
Titans vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +8.5 (-110)
- Bills -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +350
- Bills -450
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-105)
- UNDER 41.5 (-115)
Titans vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Titans record: 1-4
- Bills record: 4-2
Titans vs. Bills Betting Trends
- Titans are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Titans are 2-11 straight up in their last 13 road games
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Titans' last nine games played in October
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Bills' last five home games
- Bills are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games vs. AFC South opponents
Titans vs. Bills Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Keondre Coburn, DT - Questionable
- Tyjae Spears, RB - Questionable
Bills Injury Report
- Ed Oliver, DT - Questionable
- James Cook, RB - Questionable
Titans vs. Bills Key Players to Watch
Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard: Will Levis has been bad this season, especially with his interceptions, which means the Titans should lean on their run game as much as possible moving forward. He's averaging 4.3 yards per carry this season and if they can run the ball against the Bills, that means keeping Josh Allen off the field.
Buffalo Bills
Keon Coleman: The Bills' rookie wide receiver has been good, but not great, to start the season but as the 2024 campaign progresses, Buffalo needs its receiving core to step up. They can't make a deep playoff run relying solely on their run game. Now that Coleman has six games under his belt, it's time for him to take his next step in his progression.
Titans vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
The Bills are rightfully favored in this one, but as I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I think the spread is a bit out of control:
The Titans' defense may be the least talked about and most underrated unit in the entire NFL right now. They lead the NFL in opponent success rate (36.2%) while also allowing the fewest yards per play (4.3) but yet they're underdogs of over a touchdown against an inconsistent Bills team.
Sure, the Tennessee offense is bad, but with how dominant their defense has been, I wouldn't feel comfortable laying this many points on any team against them. As we've seen in the past if a team can slow down the Bills' pass attack, which the Titans certainly can, things start getting hairy for Buffalo.
I'll take the points with the Titans.
Pick: Titans +8.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!