Titans vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 10
The Chargers push for a postseasonberth in the first season of Jim Harbaugh's tenure continues at home against a struggling Titans team.
Los Angeles has unlocked Justin Herbert in the passing game, and rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is a big reason why. I'm focusing on both as a way to cash in on player props for this AFC matchup, but don't overlook Titans running back Tony Pollard as well.
Here are three player props for Titans vs. Chargers in Week 10 action.
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Titans vs. Chargers in Week 10
- Justin Herbert OVER 230.5 Passing Yards
- Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+230)
- Tony Pollard OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards
Justin Herbert OVER 230.5 Passing Yards
The way to beat the Titans defense is through the air, and Herbert has been enjoying a career season in the Chargers new look offense.
The Titans are about NFL average in terms of EPA/Pass this season and Herbert has gone over this mark in four straight games.
I’m playing the averages with Herbert in an advantageous matchup as the Chargers continue to look like a threat to make the postseason.
Ladd McConkey Anytime Touchdown Scorer
The rookie is a reliable cog in the Chargers offense, getting 52 targets already this season and hauling in four touchdowns.
As mentioned above, the way to beat the Titans and through the air, and with McConkey’s high target share, he has at least six targets in all but one game this season, I believe that he can outperform this expectation and find the end zone.
Tony Pollard OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards
The Chargers defense has been one of the biggest surprises of the first half of the NFL season, but I can’t ignore the volume and production Pollard has put up this season.
The former Dallas Cowboys tailback has been thriving despite a lost season in Tennessee, going over this rushing yard total in all but one game this season with at least 16 carries in all but one.
Los Angeles is second in EPA/Rush, but given the touches Pollard gets on the ground, I’ll trust the season long data that says he’ll get over this mark.
