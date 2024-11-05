Titans vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10 (Trust L.A.)
The Los Angeles Chargers have won back-to-back games – bouncing back from a loss to Arizona in Week 7 – to move into the No. 6 spot in the AFC ahead of their Week 10 matchup.
Los Angeles hosts the Tennessee Titans (2-6) in Week 10, and Tennessee is coming off an overtime win against the New England Patriots.
Will Levis (shoulder) could end up returning for this game, but all season long the Titans haven’t had strong quarterback play. That could spell trouble against a Chargers defense that is the best scoring defense in the NFL.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, betting trends and more for Sunday’s contest.
Titans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Titans +7.5 (-108)
- Chargers -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Titans: +295
- Chargers: -375
Total
- 38 (Over -110/Under -110)
Titans vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 10
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Titans record: 2-6
- Chargers record: 5-3
Titans vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- The Chargers are 5-1 against the spread at home this season.
- The Titans are 1-7 against the spread this season – the worst mark in the NFL.
- The Chargers are 5-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-3-1 in the Titans’ eight games this season.
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Chargers’ eight games this season.
Titans vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Will Levis – questionable
- Lloyd Cushenberry III – out
- Quandre Diggs – out
- Tyjae Spears – questionable
- L’Jarius Sneed – questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Stone Smartt – questionable
- DJ Chark J. – questionable
- Ja'Sir Taylor – questionable
- Kristian Fulton – questionable
- Junior Colson – questionable
- Simi Fehoko – questionable
Titans vs. Chargers Key Players to Watch
Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard: With the Titans having major questions at quarterback, running back Tony Pollard should see a major workload in this game. He’s carried the ball 48 times over the last two games, finishing with 94 and 128 yards on the ground in those matchups. The Chargers are beatable on the ground, allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season.
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert: Over the last two weeks, Justin Herbert has thrown for four scores and no picks, and he’s finally got his full complement of receivers back with Quentin Johnston returning in Week 9 and finishing with over 100 yards and a touchdown. Can Herbert have a big game against the No. 2 defense (in terms of yards per play) on Sunday?
Titans vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
I love the Chargers this week for several reasons, including taking them as a Survivor play – if you’re still alive – in Week 10.
Tennessee needed overtime to beat the Patriots in Week 9, and the Chargers have been one of the best defenses in the league this season.
The Titans have horrible quarterback options in Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, which is going to be an issue no matter who starts.
Los Angeles has yet to allow more than 20 points in a game, giving up just 18 total since losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Overall, the Chargers are seventh in the NFL in yards per play allowed and first in points allowed.
Now, Tennessee is solid defensively – second in yards per play allowed – but this offense has been hard to watch in 2024.
The Chargers are an impressive 5-1 against the spread when favored this season, so I’ll lay the points with them here.
Pick: Chargers -7.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
