Titans vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 4
The Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, and the matchup has the lowest total of the Week at just 36.5.
Miami is favored slightly at home, while Tennessee is looking for their first win of the season.
Both teams are beat up, and both teams have major questions at quarterback. If you choose to bet this game, here are three nice, low player props worth considering.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Titans vs. Dolphins
DeAndre Hopkins over 35.5 receiving yards (-115)
Miami has allowed 9.07 yards per target and a 70% catch-rate to opposing receivers this season. Hopkins looked fully healthy in Week 3, catching six passes for 73 yards and a score. The Dolphins may be without Kendall Fuller, which should also help Hopkins’ chances.
Calvin Ridley over 37.5 receiving yards (-115)
Ridley leads the Titans with 136 receiving yards and a 46% air yards share. With extensive injuries at CB for the Dolphins, expect Ridley and Levis to be able to connect for more than 37 yards.
Tony Pollard over 50.5 rushing yards (-120)
Tony Pollard is in a good spot vs. a Dolphins defense that has allowed the eighth-most rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to opposing runners this season.
Unlike last week, I don’t expect the Titans to be down early, and Pollard should get some room to run vs. the Dolphins. The Phins have allowed 12th-highest yards after contact per attempt.
