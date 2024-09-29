Titans vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4
The Titans travel to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins in a battle of two teams searching for a win.
The Dolphins are looking for an answer on offense, turning to Tyler Huntley on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, who will hope that quarterback Will Levis can take care of the football after leading the NFL in interceptions to start the young season.
So, what's the play on Monday? Keep reading to get the latest odds, updates and final score prediction.
Titans vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Titans: +2.5 (-115)
- Dolphins: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Titans: +122
- Dolphins: -144
Total: 37 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Titans vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
Our NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan is eyeing the Titans in this game as small underdogs, mainly as a fade of the Dolphins offense without Tua Tagovailoa, who is set to miss this one with a concussion.
The Dolphins are going to start Tyler Huntley in his place, the former Ravens backup quarterback in hopes of jumpstarting the offense as the unit was out of sorts with Skylar Thompson under center, as MacMillan noted in his weekly column, Road to 272.
The most explosive offense in football isn't so explosive without Tua. They averaged just 3.7 yards per play against the Seahawks last week, the third lowest in the NFL. Mike McDaniel has some reevaluating to do and until this team proves they can be competitive in 2024, I'm going to fade them as much as possible.
MacMillan is going to trust the Titans defense to keep the Dolphins short handed offense under control, but does note that Tennessee needs to be smarter with the ball.
Titans quarterback Will Levis has been very sloppy protecting the ball, which can’t happen if the team wants to score its first win of the season.
Tennessee will be alright if they stop turning the ball over. 2.7 giveaways per game is simply unacceptable.
Final Score Prediction: Titans 17, Dolphins 13
