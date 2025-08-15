Titans vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 2
Both the Titans and Falcons come together on Friday evening, each looking to shake off pretty sluggish offensive debuts from last week.
Tennessee’s debut of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward played briefly, but appeared to be promising, with the rookie leading a touchdown drive before giving way to understudies who derailed the effort in a 29-7 loss to Tampa Bay.
Atlanta fell 17-10 to Detroit in a game cut short by injury, but Easton Stick’s 15-for-18 efficiency offered a bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming offensive performance.
Neither starting quarterback is expected to see much time — if any at all, so like any preseason game, roster depth and efficiency are likely to dictate this ball game.
Titans vs. Falcons Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Titans -3.5 (+100)
- Falcons +3.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Titans (-162)
- Falcons (+136)
Total
- Over 37.5 (-115)
- Under 37.5 (-105)
Titans vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Titans Record: 0-1
- Falcons Record: 0-1
Titans vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
The Falcons’ quarterback situation here is far more stable than Tennessee’s. Stick brings both regular-season experience and a proven preseason track record, which was at least evident in last week’s 83% completion rate and 8.3 yards per attempt. The Titans, on the other hand, will be turning to Brandon Allen and Trevor Siemian for the bulk of the game once Ward exits, and neither inspires confidence — Siemian’s last preseason appearance saw him post just 4.9 yards per attempt with a 55.7 passer rating.
Atlanta’s defense also looks equipped to limit Tennessee’s thin running back room, which mustered a lonely eight yards on seven carries from its top two backs in the opener. Then there’s Bijan Robinson, who is expected to make his preseason debut for Atlanta. His impact should put the Falcons in a position to exploit a Titans run defense that just allowed 178 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Tampa Bay. Jeffery Simmons or T’Vondre Sweat are unlikely to play much for Tennessee’s defensive front, so I’m thinking the upside in Atlanta’s skill players can prove all the difference.
Pick: Falcons 24, Titans 21
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.