Titans vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17 (How to Bet Calvin Ridley)
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are playing for bragging rights against one another in Week 17 with both teams out of the postseason race and starting backup quarterbacks.
However, prop betting value is still available in this battle of AFC South teams between the Titans and Jaguars including an emerging dynamic duo between Mason Rudolph and Calvin Ridley.
Here’s a pair of player props for this Week 17 matchup.
Best Player Props and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Titans vs. Jaguars
- Tank Bigsby Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+190)
- Calvin Ridley OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Tank Bigsby Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+190)
Bigsby continues to garner plenty of volume in the Jaguars backfield, rushing the ball at least seven times in the last four games and up to 11 or more in the last three. Further, around the goal line, the Jags opt for Bigsby over Travis Etienne as the bruising Bigsby has rushed for six touchdowns on the ground already this season.
There may be limited scoring chances in this game with a low total, but that also means less explosive plays and methodical drives that lead to red zone opportunities. At a fairly long price, I’ll back Bigsby to find the end zone, especially when noting he had 18 carries for 55 yards and a TD against the Titans a few weeks back.
Calvin Ridley OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards
In five games that Mason Rudolph has started, Ridley has been the primary catcher, averaging eight targets per game and 75 yards per game.
The Titans will face the NFL’s worst pass defense in EPA/Pass in the Jaguars on Sunday so I do expect a heavy dose of passing from the Tennessee side, which should lead to plenty of opportunities for Ridley.
Against the Jags in the first meeting, Ridley had seven catches on 12 targets for 59 yards with Will Levis starting under center. With the more reliable option in Rudolph, I expect Ridley to turn more production in in the second to last game of the regular season.
