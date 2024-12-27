Titans vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Tennessee has Edge)
The Titans and Jaguars have had lost seasons in 2024, but each will look for some momentum to close the season at the expense of a division foe.
Both teams are starting backup quarterbacks to finish the season with Mac Jones under center for the Jags and Mason Rudolph listed as QB1 for Tennessee. This game has a ton of question marks and is lined as a near coin flip with a low total.
We have you covered with the updated odds and our final score prediction for this Week 17 meeting.
Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Titans: +1.5 (-118)
- Jaguars: +1.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Titans: -102
- Jaguars: -116
Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
There are plenty of questions for both sides week-to-week with both clubs starting backup quarterbacks, but Tennessee has been far more competitive with Mason Rudolph under center. Despite a slow start, the Titans nearly erased a 20-plus point comeback against the Colts in Week 16 and will look to carry the momentum in Week 17.
Our betting expert Iain MacMillan is riding with the Titans, a team that he has found himself betting on plenty of times this season. Here’s what he had to say in his weekly column, “Road to 272.”
I've bet on the Titans too much this season to stop now. While both teams are basement dwellers in the NFL in terms of record, only one of them is basement dwellers in terms of metrics and statistics. The Titans outrank them in EPA per Play and Success rate on both sides of the ball and they enter Week 17 at 20th in Net Yards per Play (-0.2) while the Jaguars are 28th at -0.7.
With Rudolph in, the Titans are the better team and poised for a close victory against the Jaguars after losing just a few weeks back.
Final Score Prediction: Titans 20, Jaguars 13
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
