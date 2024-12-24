Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The down side to the last few weeks of the NFL season is there are some games between teams with nothing to play for except for pride and draft position. That's the case for Sunday's showdown in the AFC South between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
Thankfully, we can create our own meaning for these games by betting on them and I have a play for this matchup between two of the worst teams the NFL has to offer.
Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +1 (-110)
- Jaguars -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans -105
- Jaguars -115
Total
- OVER 41 (-110)
- UNDER 41 (-110)
Titans vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Titans record: 3-12
- Jaguars record: 3-12
Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Titans are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Titans' last five games
- Titans are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games vs. Jaguars
- The OVER is 7-0 in the Titans' last seven road games
- Titans are 2-11 straight up in their last 13 games vs. AFC South opponents
- Jaguars are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as favorites
- The UNDER is 10-4 in the Jaguars' last 14 home games vs. Titans
- Jaguars are 3-11 straight up in their last 14 games vs. AFC opponents
Titans vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Luke Gifford, LB - Questionable
- Nick Folk, K - Questionable
- Jaelyn Duncan, OT - Questionable
- Amani Hooker, S - Questionable
- Dillon Radunz, OT - Questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Walker Little, OT - Out
- Vantrell Miller, LB - Questionable
- Anton Harrison, OT - Questionable
- Darnell Savage, S - Questionable
- Evan Engram, TE - IR
Titans vs. Jaguars Key Players to Watch
Tennessee Titans
Tyjae Spears: The Titans have started to give Tyjae Spears more snaps in recent weeks and he's taken full advantage. He score two touchdowns in Week 16 against the Colts and he's also proven to be a weapon in the passing game. He's one of the few bright spots to keep an eye on in the final two weeks.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr.: The Jaguars' rookie receiver has seen double-digit targets in four straight games and has accumulated 19 receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' last two games. He's the No. 1 player to watch in this game.
Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm backing the Titans despite their poor record this season:
I've bet on the Titans too much this season to stop now. While both teams are basement dwellers in the NFL in terms of record, only one of them is basement dwellers in terms of metrics and statistics. The Titans outrank them in EPA per Play and Success rate on both sides of the ball and they enter Week 17 at 20th in Net Yards per Play (-0.2) while the Jaguars are 28th at -0.7.
It's a true toilet bowl game, but I still have faith in the Titans no matter how many bets they've lost for me in 2024.
Pick: Titans -105
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!