Titans vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Expect Defensive Battle?)
The Tennessee Titans have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, which is a shame since they’ve posted some impressive defensive numbers.
Will the offense continue to let them down against the Detroit Lions?
I think it might, but I still think there is a way to trust this Titans defense in the prop market.
While the Lions have been rolling as of late, scoring 47 points against Dallas in Week 6 and 31 against Minnesota in Week 7, I think we may need to fade a few players on offense in this one.
On the Titans side, this offense has been way too inconsistent to trust in any props – in my opinion – on Sunday.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Titans vs. Lions
- Jared Goff UNDER 21.5 Completions (-120)
- David Montgomery UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jared Goff UNDER 21.5 Completions (-120)
Jared Goff is on a heater for the Lions right now, completing 100 percent of his passes in Week 5, 72 percent of his passes in Week 6 and 88 percent of his passes in Week 7.
However, this completions number is a little high for my liking in Week 8.
Despite Goff’s insane accuracy, he’s only cleared this prop two times this season – Week 2 in a loss to Tampa, and last week against Minnesota in a last-second win.
The theme in those games? The Lions were trailing.
I don’t expect them to play from behind as massive favorites against the Titans, which would limit Goff’s ceiling when it comes to completions. Plus, Tennessee is elite against the pass, giving up just 102 completions on the season – the second fewest in the NFL.
David Montgomery UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
While a big lead may end up with the Lions running the ball more, David Montgomery was banged up last week and conceded a lot of work to second-year back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Monty isn’t going to be out of the game plan in Week 8, but he has failed to clear 55.5 rushing yards in three games this season.
Not only that, but he’s seen 12 or fewer carries in four of his six games. Against a Tennessee defense that allows just 3.9 yards per carry (No. 4 in the NFL), Monty would have to put up a pretty impressive game to clear this prop on that usage.
More NFL Week 8 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.