Titans vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Raiders Can Cover at Home)
The top pick from the 2025 NFL Draft secured his first career win in Week 5 and will chase a second at Allegiant Stadium this weekend. Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans are set to visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday as 4.5-point underdogs.
Ward threw for a career-high 265 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in his last outing, but had accuracy problems and threw a pick with no passing touchdowns. The opposition’s late-game mistakes lent him a huge helping hand down the stretch. Las Vegas probably won’t make the same mistakes and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is just starting to pick up some steam.
This game could go down to the wire. Here’s our final score prediction ahead of kickoff.
Titans vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans: +3.5 (-110)
- Raiders: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans: +188
- Raiders: -225
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Tennessee and Las Vegas have been a mixed bag this season. The Titans have been better against the spread though and covered against the Denver Broncos in their season opener before covering in Week 5.
Titans vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
Tennessee showed some positive signs in Week 5, as Ward finally got on the same page with Calvin Ridley. Ridley exploded with five catches for 131 yards. The Titans still lack consistency on offense through the air and on the ground, though.
Only the Pittsburgh Steelers have fewer passing yards than the Titans so far this season. The Titans are also a bottom-five team in total rushing yards (426). Both those stats make it especially hard to cover the spread on the road in the NFL.
Jeanty has reverted back to his college stance out of the backfield and has tallied 205 rushing yards on 35 carries since he made the change in Week 4. The rookie’s increase in efficiency can help stabilize the Raiders’ offense.
This game really could go either way, but a middle-of-the-pack team like the Raiders has more options.
Final Score Prediction: Raiders 21, Titans 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
