Is T.J. Hockenson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Colts vs. Vikings)
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is set to make his return to action after missing the first eight weeks of the 2024 season due to his ACL rehab.
Hockenson was hurt late in the 2023 season, but he has progressed from questionable to off the injury report over the last few weeks, setting him up to make his season debut on Sunday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts.
Here’s a breakdown of Hockenson’s prop bets for this Week 9 matchup.
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Colts
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (-145/Under +110)
- Receiving Yards: 38.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +190
Last season, Hockenson was a target hog in Kevin O’Connell’s offense, making 95 receptions on 127 targets in 15 games.
Hock averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game, so he’s a little undervalued based on those numbers in his season debut.
The question is how much will Hockenson be involved in a passing offense that has been heavily reliant on Justin Jefferson in recent weeks?
I don’t mind taking an OVER for one of Hockenson’s props, but bettors have to be careful that he could see fewer snaps as the team looks to ease him back into action. Since we have zero data of Hock playing with Sam Darnold, there is some obvious risk involved with him in the prop market.
