Is T.J. Hockenson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Lions vs. Vikings)
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will not make his 2024 season debut in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.
Hockenson, who is recovering from a torn ACL last season, has been downgraded to out this week.
The star tight end had a chance to return with the Vikings coming off of their bye, but the NFC North-leading squad is taking things slow with Hockenson.
It makes sense, especially with the Minnesota offense rolling during the team’s 5-0 start.
If you’re looking to bet on a Vikings receiver in Week 7, Justin Jefferson may be the man to target after a fast start to the 2024 campaign.
Justin Jefferson Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Lions
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -150/Under +115)
- Receiving Yards: 94.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -150
Well, based on these prop numbers, oddsmakers are expecting a monster performance from Jefferson against his division rival.
The Lions have allowed some big passing games this season, but they locked up the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. On the season, Detroit has allowed just four passing touchdowns, making it tough to bet on Jefferson at -150 to find the end zone.
However, Jefferson isn’t any receiver. He’s arguably the best in the game, picking up at least 81 receiving yards in four straight contests.
That being said, I’d fade Jefferson’s receptions prop on Sunday, as he’s yet to pick up seven catches in a single game in 2024.
Yes, the star wideout had 14 targets in Week 5, but he hasn’t had more than eight targets in any other game this season. With the Lions playing well against the pass since their bye, Jefferson could still have a solid day and fail to catch seven passes.
While one may expect him to have a bigger day without Hockenson in the lineup, Jefferson is 0-for-5 hitting the over on this prop without Hock in 2024. At +115, there’s some value in taking the under on his receptions on Sunday.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.