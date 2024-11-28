Is Tommy DeVito Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Cowboys)
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito made his first start of the 2024 season in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he came out of that game with an injury.
According to New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, DeVito is dealing with a sore forearm and is up in the air for Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Giants have listed DeVito as questionable on their final injury report for Thursday’s contest, but he did not participate in the team's practice on Wednesday.
With DeVito ailing, it appears that backup quarterback Drew Lock – who signed with the Giants in the offseason – will get the start after taking first-team reps in practice this week.
Oddsmakers set the Giants as four-point underdogs on the road against Dallas in Week 13 after they scored just seven points against Tampa Bay. But since DeVito's status was announced, the Giants have moved to 3.5-point dogs.
Dallas has yet to win a game or cover the spread in a game at home this season, so the Giants may have a chance to pull off a holiday win – or at least keep this game close – on Thursday.
If DeVito ends up being ruled out, there shouldn’t be much of a downgrade – if any – with Lock under center. The former second-round pick has a 9-14 record as a starter in his career and was 1-1 in two starts with the Seattle Seahawks last season.
